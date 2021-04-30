What to know for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friday is the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, known commonly as the ‘run for the lilies’ or the ‘Derby for the fillies’, where the best 3-year-old fillies around the world compete.
Normally held every year on the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, the event was postponed in 2020 to September, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Andy Beshear has set some health and safety guidelines in place in order to allow for the gathering this year. According to the governor, masks are mandatory. Churchill Downs also plans to limit seating to 40-50%, up to 60% in certain private areas that allow social distancing. Guests can remove their masks only while seated or while actively eating or drinking.
General admission tickets for the infield only allow for 25-30% capacity.
Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is slated for approximately 5:51 P.M. Friday.