Three more Fayette deaths linked to COVID causes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three more deaths in previous months have been linked to COVID causes.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the three deaths raise the total lost to the virus since March 2020 to 307.

Meanwhile, the number of cases continue to stabilize around 40, based on recent numbers.

During its daily report Friday morning, the Health Department reported 42 new cases for Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since March 2020 to 34,550.

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The 7-day rolling average dropped slightly to 39 cases per day.

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.