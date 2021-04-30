UPDATE: Body of retired doctor recovered from Lake Cumberland

Update from April 30, 2021:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of a retired doctor was recovered Friday, two days after the zero-turn riding lawnmower he was on plunged over a cliff into Lake Cumberland, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

A Wisconsin-based volunteer search organization found the body of 66-year old Dr. Robert Supinski in 82-feet of water, not far from where he fell into the lake, according to deputies.

The search organization, Bruce’s Legacy, has specialized equipment for underwater searches, including sonar.

Divers with the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad brought the body to the surface.

The mower was found earlier in about 20-feet of water, according to investigators.

Deputies say Supinski was mowing the yard at his home, which overlooks the lake in the Slate Branch area, on Wednesday afternoon when he apparently got too close to the edge of the bluff that drops off steeply about 150-feet above the lake.

Investigators say the grass was wet at the time and there were tracks in the yard indicating the mower went through a fence and over the cliff.

Deputies say when Supinski’s wife didn’t hear the mower, she went out to check on her husband and then called police.

Crews rappelled over the cliff and searched on land and in the water for two days before the body was found on Friday. Deputies say members of the volunteer search organization who located the body had been working in Woodford County, heard about the search on the news and went to Pulaski County on Friday to help.

Authorities say Dr. Supinski was a retired orthopedic surgeon.

Original story from April 29, 2021:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Search efforts are underway in Lake Cumberland after a man who was last seen mowing went off a cliff into Lake Cumberland.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 12:30 P.M. Wednesday about a man, later identified as 66-year-old Doctor Robert Supinski, operating a zero-turn mower, who went over a 150 ft. cliff into the water below.

Multiple crews searched Lake Cumberland Wednesday until 9:30 P.M. and stopped when it became too dark.

The Somerset Pulaski County Special Response team took part in search efforts Wednesday. According to Chief Doug Baker, the team assisted by doing a drone search.

Crews continued search efforts Thursday morning with sonar equipment and divers.