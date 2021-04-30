Nationally-syndicated courtroom drama to be filmed in Lexington

By
Tom Kenny
Woodhill Movies 10 theater closed in 2016

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new reality TV courtroom drama will be filmed this summer in Lexington in the vacant movie theater behind the Woodhill Shopping Center, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“Relative Justice” is scheduled to begin filming in May with its national premiere set for mid-September, according to the report.

The nationally syndicated show will be produced by Lexington-based Wrigley Media Group, according to the report.

The show’s producers told the newspaper they are looking for quarreling families who are willing to litigate in front of a nationwide audience.

Each half-hour episode will have an audience of 25-30 people in the gallery and Houston-based attorney, Rhonda Wills, as judge, according to the report.

The report says the show is looking for litigants from within a five-hour radius of Lexington.  The show will pay expenses and a small appearance fee.  If the judge determines damages are owed, the show will pay them, according to the report.

The report says the show has been picked up by TV stations in 43 of the top 50 media markets, making it available to more than 85-percent of the country.

The old Woodhill Movies 10 theater is being revamped with help from the Kentucky Film Institute Program, which provides tax breaks to help boost the film industry’s presence in Kentucky, according to the report.

The show is expected to create 300 jobs and infuse the local economy with $10 million, according to the report.

People who want to have their family’s case considered to be on the show can call 833-552-6878 or click here.

 

 

 

