Malathaat wins 147th Kentucky Oaks

Trainer Todd Pletcher wins his fourth Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck. The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Both races were delayed to Labor Day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Malathaat finally got the edge over Search Results in the final furlong and held on to improve to 6-0 and give trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory.

