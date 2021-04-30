Kentucky Oaks fans back at the track

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friday was a bustling and beautiful day at Churchill Downs for The Kentucky Oaks.

“Bet big! Go big, or go home,” one pair of fans said.

Of course, fans wanted to win on the horses, but they also say they felt lucky to even be back in person.

“Then we were supposed to come in September and that got canceled, so this is real,” they said.

“It’s great to be back, it’s great to be around people you know basically everyone lost a year of their life and it’s great to be back,” another fan said.

Back with the all the hats and bright colored dresses, another aspect that adds to the experience of Derby weekend.

“Any time to wear a fascinator is a great opportunity for me and bright colors it does absolutely make you happy,” one fan said.

Capacity is limited to about 50 percent and the track expects about 30,000 fans Friday. A regular in the infield says the limited capacity there to 15,000 makes his day a little easier.

“It’s wonderful, and you even got room to walk around it’s nice,” he said.

Reserved seats had some spacing too, with every other box blocked off. And there were mask enforcers that held signs for guests to put their masks on.

One mask enforcer says she choose to politely say thank you instead of aggressively asking people to put it on.

Even without a pandemic the Lazarini couple from Florida says this is trip has been a long time coming.

“That’s right. Our bucket list will be finished and then we can relax,” Mrs. Lazarini said.

Her husband had another idea.

“Then we have to start a new bucket list,” he said in response.

The Kentucky Derby weekend continues Saturday for the run for the roses.