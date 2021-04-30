147th Kentucky Derby Horse Preview: Rock Your World

'Rock Your World' was foaled at Winter Quarter Farm in Fayette County

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
2

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) – Trainer John Sadler is hoping the fifth time is the charm at the 147th Kentucky Derby. Sadler has won over 2500 races in his career, but has never Derby winner.  This year might be his best shot with “Rock Your World”.

The three year old is one of the favorites this year and is viewed as a bit of wildcard.
He’s 4-0 in his racing career including a wire-to-wire win at the Santa Anita Derby.
‘Rock Your World’ has also shown steady improvement in speed as well posting a 102 rating at Santa Anita; the highest of horse in this field.

On top of that speed, Sadler believes Rock Your World’s experience racing on turf could be a big weapon ahead of Saturday’s race.

“You have some history with a couple of the Derby winners running on grass. I’m thinking Barbaro and I’m thinking Animal Kingdom, but I think this horse probably the thinking is he can run on any surface.”

As we saw at Santa Anita, Sadler believes its his horse’s speed that sets him apart.

“He’s got a high cruising speed and can carry it a classic distance.”

If you’re trying to pigeon hole ‘Rock Your World’ into a certain “type”, Sadler says good luck.

“He has a ‘he doesn’t have to have the lead type’ but ‘he doesn’t have to be way back type’. So he can get a position and sustain it for a classic distance.”

If Rock Your World can pull off the win Saturday, he’ll become just the 11th Santa Anita Derby to win a Kentucky Derby. And the first since Justify in 2018.

Bryan Kennedy
