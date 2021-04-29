Search underway in Lake Cumberland for man last seen mowing lawn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Search efforts are underway in Lake Cumberland after a man who was last seen mowing went off a cliff into Lake Cumberland.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 12:30 P.M. Wednesday about a man, later identified as 66-year-old Doctor Robert Supinski, operating a zero-turn mower, who went over a 150 ft. cliff into the water below.
Multiple crews searched Lake Cumberland Wednesday until 9:30 P.M. and stopped when it became too dark.
Crews continued search efforts Thursday morning with sonar equipment and divers.