Robinette receives 2021 Gallaher Memorial Music Award at MSU

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Connor Robinette, a junior music education major at Morehead State University, was recently awarded the 2021 A. Frank and Bethel C. Gallaher Memorial Music Award.

A native of Ashland, Robinette plays saxophone in MSU’s Symphonic Winds Ensemble and Marching Band, as well as the Lockegee Saxophone Quartet.

During the summer, he is employed as the saxophone woodwind technician at Rock Hill High School in Rock Hill, Ohio.

After graduation, he plans to pursue a graduate degree in saxophone performance.

“I am extremely grateful to receive this award. I spend a very large portion of my time playing saxophone and it feels great to have that hard work pay off,” Robinette said.

“I am especially thankful to have my name be commemorated for years to come and to be able to put the award on my resumes for graduate schools.”

The A. Frank and Bethel C. Gallaher Memorial Music Award provides music competition awards of $1,000 to full-time junior students.

Candidates must be nominated to audition by a private applied instructor. The competition this year consisted of 13 students.