Man dead after domestic dispute turns violent, Grand Jury to review case

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 42-year-old Winchester man was killed when a domestic dispute turned deadly Wednesday night.

According to Police Chief Kevin Palmer, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. at a home at 11 Meadow St. in the Pointerville neighborhood. The man and woman lived together and were involved in a domestic dispute when she fired one shot from a handgun, hitting the man in the “lower body,” Palmer said.

- Advertisement -

The woman called 911 and was at the scene when officers arrived. The weapon was recovered, according to the chief.

No charges have been filed and the case will be presented to the current Clark County Grand Jury.

Police had no previously received calls of domestic troubles at the address, but the chief said investigators learned of possible disputes in the past during conversations with the woman and family members.

The victim and the woman have not been identified. An autopsy is being performed Thursday in Louisville.