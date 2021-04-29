Kings Island celebrates 49th anniversary Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kings Island celebrates its’ 49th anniversary on Thursday, April 29.
According to park officials, Kings Island opened to the public in 1972 after three years of planning and construction with just over 60 attractions at the time. The park has grown exponentially since then, with more than 100 attractions including the award-winning Orion giga cocaster and 33-acre water park.
More than $400 million in capital investments has been made since Kings Island opened, according to park officials.
Kings Island opens for the 2021 season on May 15. Tickets and reservations are available HERE.
