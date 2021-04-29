Kentucky Distillers’ Association cancels Hall of Fame ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) For the second year in a row, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced that this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induction and ceremony has been canceled.

Created by the KDA in 2001, the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® recognizes individuals and organizations that have made a significant and transformational impact on Bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness.

It is the highest honor given by the signature industry and is presented annually during the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown in September.

KDA President Eric Gregory said the prestigious event is known for its intimate celebration of the industry’s most revered champions and attracts dignitaries from around the country.

“While we are encouraged with vaccination rates and declining cases in Kentucky, the KDA Board of Directors does not want to diminish this elite event or take a chance and possibly endanger any of our industry’s legends, their families and friends,” Gregory said.

“The Hall of Fame is one of our industry’s most cherished events when we all come together and commend the storied legacies and achievements of these iconic individuals. We look forward to holding a proper, in-person ceremony next year.”

The event was canceled last year as well because of the pandemic.