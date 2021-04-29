HVAC maker, tofu company to bring 700 jobs to Shelby, 100 to Louisville

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentuckiana Curb Co. Inc., a manufacturer of commercial HVAC products doing business as KCC Manufacturing, plans to add 700 high-wage jobs in Shelby County with a $60 million investment to establish a new location in Simpsonville.

And a Japanese company is adding more than 100 jobs in Louisville.

To fill its need for more production space, KCC plans initially to build 380,000 square feet of facilities on 80 acres along Buck Creek Road in Simpsonville, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in an announcement.

The KCC project will support the company’s production of HVAC equipment, as well as roof curbs, curb adapters and other sheet metal products for roof-mounted air conditioning equipment for a growing customer base, which includes agritech-related businesses, health care facilities, school districts, retail, restaurants and lodging.

Work on the project is expected to begin by January 2022 and finish within a year. The company’s existing Kentucky presence includes two manufacturing facilities in Jeffersontown, where it employs more than 510 people.

“We are very excited to further our expansion efforts here in Kentucky,” said Anthony Balbach, KCC Manufacturing’s chief financial officer. “KCC’s vision of promoting the healthy building initiative through our lineup of 100% outdoor air units and other HVAC products can now be fully accomplished by expanding in Simpsonville, Kentucky. We are fortunate to have partnered with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, Shelby County Industrial & Development Foundation and our great Commonwealth of Kentucky to make this vision a reality. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are looking forward to welcoming new team members and continuing our evolution as a premier technological and exceptional quality manufacturer.”

KCC established its headquarters in Kentucky in 1977. The company designs and manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning equipment focused on improved indoor air quality, as well as proprietary technology for indoor agriculture applications.

Other products include metal and conventional roof curbs, stainless steel gutters, skylights, smoke vents, roof hatches, walkways and other roof products. Aside from its Kentucky locations, KCC also operates in Tooele, Utah.

Shelby County Judge/Executive Dan Ison highlighted the community’s ability to attract new business.

“Shelby County’s business-friendly climate has once again attracted a major manufacturing facility to the county,” Judge/Executive Ison said. “Thanks to Kentucky’s Economic Development Secretary Larry Hayes and Gov. Andy Beshear for working with us.”

Simpsonville Mayor Cary Vowels welcomed the significant job creation of the project.

“This is outstanding news. KCC Manufacturing will be a great addition to Simpsonville and Shelby County,” Mayor Vowels said. “The company is manufacturing high-quality products with high-quality jobs maintained in Kentucky!”

Libby Adams, executive director of the Shelby County Industrial & Development Foundation, said the growing company will be a good fit for the community.

“KCC Manufacturing will be a wonderful addition to our community,” Adams said. “They have a proven track record of providing high-quality jobs and being a good community partner. We are excited to welcome them to Simpsonville, Shelby County.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $10 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $60 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 700 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $29 including benefits across those jobs.

Additionally, KEDFA approved KCC for up to $500,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

Meanwhile, tofu producer House Foods America Corp. plans to locate its first Kentucky facility in Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development with a $146.3 million investment that will create 109 full-time jobs.

“I’m proud to welcome House Foods to Kentucky. This company truly has its eye on the future, producing healthy food products and creating a significant number of high-paying jobs in the process,” Beshear said. “The diversity of our state’s food and beverage sector is one of its greatest strengths, and House Foods is the latest company to contribute to the rapidly growing industry. Louisville will be a great fit as the company continues to grow and expand its presence in the U.S. marketplace.”

House Foods plans to construct a 350,000-square-foot facility on 30 acres in southwest Louisville to produce tofu using 100% U.S. grown, non-GMO soybeans and other food products for customers throughout the U.S. Jobs created through the project will include plant machine operators, production workers, engineers, R&D staff, logistics and administrative positions.

Work on the project is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2025.

“It is an honor to join the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we are glad to contribute to the community by making great, healthy products for customers nationwide,” said Hiromasa (Hunt) Takahashi, assistant manager of business strategy planning with House Foods.

House Foods America Corp., a subsidiary of Japan-based House Foods Group, was founded in 1983 to introduce the company’s tofu, shirataki and other food products to the American market. House Foods has operated in Japan for more than 100 years and its U.S. presence includes facilities in California and New Jersey.

House Foods adds to the more than 350 food and beverage manufacturing, service and technology facilities located in the commonwealth, which currently employ over 52,000 people. Last year, the industry announced more than 50 new location or expansion projects expected to create approximately 1,500 full-time jobs in the coming years with $960 million in announced investments.

Nearly 200 Japanese-owned manufacturing, service and technology facilities currently operate in Kentucky, employing approximately 47,000 people statewide, making it the state’s top international investor.

House Foods furthers the Governor’s AgriTech initiative, as Team Kentucky works to establish the state as an agritech leader for the nation. The initiative joins Kentucky’s advanced-manufacturing sector with our deep roots in agriculture. It partners Kentucky entities with international players to leverage best practices and technologies. Those efforts will foster innovation and growth in the industry for the long term.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it was all hands on deck to help bring the project together.

“Louisville is pleased to welcome House Foods America Corp. to Riverport Phase 5 in south Louisville,” Mayor Fischer said. “Their new facility and the new jobs it will bring represent a terrific mash-up of our manufacturing and food and beverage clusters. I appreciate our partners at MSD, Louisville Water Co., Louisville Riverport Authority and Louisville Gas & Electric working together to help House Foods decide to make this their only American facility not on the coasts. Great teamwork!”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $2 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $146.3 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 109 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $26.87 including benefits across those jobs.

Additionally, KEDFA approved House Foods for up to $2 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.