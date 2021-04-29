Former West Virginia police officer charged with federal civil rights offense

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal grand jury in West Virginia returned an indictment this week charging a former West Virginia police officer with a civil rights offense against an arrestee.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Everett Maynard was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Charleston for using excessive force against an arrestee while Maynard was a police officer with the Logan, W.Va. Police Department.

The indictment charges Maynard with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that Maynard used unreasonable force when he assaulted arrestee R.W., resulting in bodily injury to R.W.

According to the indictment, the incident happened on October 16, 2020 at or near Logan.

The count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston for the Southern District of West Virginia; and Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement.