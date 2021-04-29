College executive is KSU Baccalaureate Assembly speaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University recently announced the 2021 Spring Baccalaureate Assembly speaker for the May 6 event.

The event takes place virtually at 11 a.m. and is available via Zoom at meeting ID 980 1850 3350 and passcode 391226.

Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr., the 17th president and CEO of Wiley College, will provide the baccalaureate address for the assembly.

Felton began his service to the college in the summer of 2018 and has achieved significant accomplishments, including spearheading a campaign with college alumni and supporters to renovate and modernize the Thomas W. Cole Library at Wiley College.

Felton most recently served as the 21st president of Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Prior to his appointment at Wilberforce University, Felton served as senior vice president, chief operating officer and vice president of institutional advancement for Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Felton earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also, Felton earned his Juris Doctorate from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida and completed graduate work at Jackson State University, where he earned a Doctor of Philosophy in educational administration and supervision.

Felton is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Felton is co-founder of the Higher Education Leadership Foundation, an organization ensuring that a pipeline of transformational, highly skilled and principled leaders are identified and cultivated to meet the needs, challenges and opportunities facing the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Nine-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Kelly Price is the musical guest for the assembly. Price’s debut album, “Soul of a Woman,” went double platinum and featured her record-breaking single, “Friend of Mine.”

Price worked with artists like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and sang on “Mo Money Mo Problems” featuring Puff Daddy, Ma$e and the late Notorious B.I.G.