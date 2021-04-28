Velvet Ice Cream recalls products due to possible Listeria risk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Velvet Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling all of its ice cream and sherbet made on or after March 24, 2021 as a precaution because the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the FDA.
No illness or injury has been associated with the recalled products, which are being recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing.
The products were distributed to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia through various drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets. They are packaged in various sizes and containers.
