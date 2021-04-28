UPDATE: Two charged in Lexington protest last summer plead guilty

Update from April 28, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men who were charged in connection to an assault during a protest in downtown Lexington last summer pleaded guilty, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

- Advertisement -

The report says Dylan Dempster pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree riot and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

Dempster admitted he smashed the windshield of a couple’s car with his skateboard at the intersection of Main Street and Midland Avenue on June 1, 2020, according to the report.

He maintains the people in the car were using racial slurs against the crowd and hitting his friends before he smashed the car’s windshield, according to the report.

“I really regret it,” Dempster said, according to the report.

Dempster faces a recommended one-year in jail, according to the report. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 26, 2021, according to the report.

On Wednesday, Kaulbert Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree riot, fourth-degree assault with no visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Wilson’s attorney noted during the court hearing that derogatory terms were being used against Wilson before the assault occurred. The prosecutor didn’t deny the claim, but says it was another adult in the car who used those terms, not the man who Wilson hit, according to the report.

Wilson admitted he hit the man, jumped on another vehicle and ran from a Lexington police officer, causing damage to the officer’s uniform and equipment, according to the report.

Police said at the time of the incident last summer that Wilson was one of three people who attacked a car on Midland Avenue toward Main Street. Police said the driver and her husband were pulled out of the car and beaten. The driver had a swollen eye and her husband suffered a concussion, according to police. Investigators said the victims’ three children were in the car at the time of the assault. Police said it happened during an otherwise peaceful protest calling for police accountability.

Wilson faces a year in jail. His attorney plans to file a motion to ask that Wilson be given probation, according to the report. Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced May 26, 2021.

Wilson still faces separate misdemeanor charges in connection to last summer’s protests. Those charges are pending in Fayette District Court, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A 15-year old was also charged last summer in connection to the incident at Main Street and Midland Avenue. His name wasn’t released because of his age. Juvenile court proceedings are not made public.

Original story from June 5, 2020 below:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager wanted in connection to an assault during an otherwise peaceful protest on Monday, turned himself-in at Lexington Police Headquarters on Thursday night, according to police.

Investigators say 19-year old Dylan Dempster knowingly took part in a riot and injured people who were not part of the protest. Police say he broke the victims’ car windshield with a skateboard.

On Wednesday, police released video and images asking for the public’s help identifying Dempster.

Earlier in the week, police arrested 19-year old Kaulbert Wilson and a 15-year old, whose name wasn’t released because of his age. The juvenile was released to a family member. Wilson was taken to jail.

Investigators say Wilson was one of three people who attacked a car on Midland Avenue toward Main Street. Police say the driver and her husband were pulled out of the car and beaten. The driver had a swollen eye and her husband suffered a concussion, according to police. Investigators say the victims’ three children were in the car at the time of the assault.

Police also released video from earlier Monday evening they say shows Wilson and one of the other suspect’s jumping on another car and that the other suspect used a skateboard to break the vehicle’s window.

Investigators say at one point, Wilson got on top of a Lexington Police car and urged other protesters to flip the car while an officer was still inside.

Police say when they tried to stop Wilson, he took off running. He was eventually arrested around midnight in a Midland Avenue parking lot.