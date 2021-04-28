Karen Hill of Baptist Health receives DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — Karen Hill, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN, chief operating officer/chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Lexington, was presented the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday during the ceremony at the hospital.

The award was created to recognize nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others.

Recipients of the award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing.

“I’m so honored,” said Hill, who plans to retire in July of this year. “When I was a new nursing grad 43 years ago, I would have never thought that I could have had the kind of career I’ve had. And it’s only been possible because of the great people who gave me chances and who were a privilege to work alongside, and we were able to make a difference.”

During more than 28 years served in administration at Baptist Health Lexington, Hill led the design team for the hospital’s North Tower addition on the main campus as well as numerous internal renovation projects.

She has been a key leader on the ongoing development of the new Baptist Health Hamburg campus. She also was instrumental in patient-focused design concepts and the installation of overhead lift devices to prevent workplace injuries.

An active leader and contributor in the community, Hill has served as chair of Commerce Lexington and Women Leading Kentucky.

She has supported numerous charities, among them Court Appointed Special Advocate and the March of Dimes, for which she served as an annual chairperson.

As a recognized expert on leadership development, workforce retention and bringing evidence to practice, Hill has authored or co-authored more than 80 peer-reviewed publications and one book.

She currently serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Nursing Administration, an international nursing leadership journal circulated in 146 countries.

“If there is anyone who has epitomized what this award is all about, it is Karen Hill,” said Bonnie Barnes, co-founder of the DAISY Foundation, who spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“You have meant so much to so many nurses; not only in your own organization, but around the world.”

More information about the DAISY Foundation and the Lifetime Achievement Award is available here.