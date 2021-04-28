Craft Academy to graduate 58 seniors on May 8 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Press Release) – The graduation ceremony for the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Class of 2021 will be held Saturday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Jayne Stadium in Morehead.

The class will graduate 58 seniors.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graduates will be limited to three guest tickets each. Guests will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

The student speaker at the ceremony will be Cameron Snowden of Jackson. Snowden is the son of Gregory Snowden and Renee Davidson. Snowden was parliamentarian of the Craft Academy Student Council and a Craft Academy focus group leader.

He was also president of the Craft Academy Chess Club. Snowden represented the Academy as the 2021 student speaker for the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE.)

In the fall, he will become the first Craft Academy graduate to attend Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he plans to major in political science and English.

Graduates and their hometowns are listed below: