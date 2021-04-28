Craft Academy to graduate 58 seniors on May 8 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Press Release) – The graduation ceremony for the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Class of 2021 will be held Saturday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Jayne Stadium in Morehead.
The class will graduate 58 seniors.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graduates will be limited to three guest tickets each. Guests will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
The student speaker at the ceremony will be Cameron Snowden of Jackson. Snowden is the son of Gregory Snowden and Renee Davidson. Snowden was parliamentarian of the Craft Academy Student Council and a Craft Academy focus group leader.
He was also president of the Craft Academy Chess Club. Snowden represented the Academy as the 2021 student speaker for the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE.)
In the fall, he will become the first Craft Academy graduate to attend Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he plans to major in political science and English.
Graduates and their hometowns are listed below:
- Cyrus Adams, Vanceburg
- Jonathan David Antonelli, Mount Eden
- Meyrick Scott Barnett, Mt. Sterling
- Hallei Noelani Bittlinger, Hebron
- Abigail Lynn Bodner, Brandenburg
- William Boone, Lexington
- Hannah Rose Botts, Lexington
- Paul Vinson Breeding, Thornton
- Alexa Grace Brunson, Morehead
- Hannah Elisabeth Campbell, Stanton
- David Michael Clark, Lexington
- Charlie Nicole Cochlin, Mount Olivet
- Katelyn Collins, Vanceburg
- Kaylee Danielle Compton, Mt. Sterling
- Caitlyn Davis, Maysville
- Lucas Christopher Devole, Nicholasville
- Cherokee Amber Drake, Rineyville
- Anna Beth Edens, Olive Hill
- Egypt Akiela Frye, Winchester
- Ryan Matthew Grzynkowicz II, Lawrenceburg
- Hunter AnnMarie Hayden, Henderson
- Cassidy Bofang Hayes, Villa Hills
- Taylen Jeffrey Hylton, Bonnyman
- Jai Joshi, Frankfort
- Brock Kessinger, Louisa
- Luke Leveque, Louisville
- Sara Allen Lewis, Morehead
- Matthew Louis, Louisville
- Garrett Marshall, Paris
- Sam McAnally, Elizabethtown
- Sarah Elizabeth McAuley, Whitesburg
- Isabella Ruth McCloud, Worthington
- Gavin Taylor McCoy, London
- Jamisen McCrary, Shepherdsville
- Seth Benjamin McCray, Deane
- Cole Whitaker Murray, Wurtland
- Leah Camille Nichter, Prospect
- Ethan Scott Norsworthy, Georgetown
- Dylan Cole Pennington, Ashland
- Anabel Rose Peterman, Carlisle
- Adam Porter, Campbellsburg
- Rachel Eileen Poston, Midway
- Maiqi Qin, Salt Lick
- Kyle Andrew Reed, Frankfort
- Lydia Marie Saunders, Owingsville
- Cameron Snowden, Jackson
- Ethan Thomas Speer, Springfield
- Kendall Nicole Staton, Russell
- Paizley Rose Stewart, London
- Grace Carolyn Stubblefield, Ashland
- Haley Raelynn Turner, Hazard
- Kayla Dawn Turney, Lexington
- Relmond Evan Van Daniker, Lexington
- Kavya Vasudevan, Frankfort
- Mark Andrew Webb, Louisa
- William Douglas White, Manchester
- Colby Jefferson Winters, Catlettsburg
- Amy Yang, Morehead
The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students.
- Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses. The Craft Academy’s purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth.
- The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.
Funding for the Craft Academy comes from the generous contributions and support of Dr. Joe Craft and his wife, Ambassador Dr. Kelly Craft, who have donated approximately $10 million to the Academy. Additional funding comes from state appropriations.