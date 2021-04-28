Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd said deliberations were primarily spent trying to convince one person who was uncertain about part of the jury instructions.

Brandon Mitchell is the first juror that deliberated in Derek Chauvin’s trial to talk publicly about his experience. He says he felt like deliberations “should have been 20 minutes.” The 31-year-old Mitchell, who is Black, says the one juror was “kind of hung up with a few words in the instructions,” but “wanted to make sure they got it right.”

Chauvin was convicted April 20 on all counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

