Wolfe County Search and Rescue needs community help for national honor

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team is in the running with four other top national groups for the Land Rover ‘Above and Beyond’ honor.

The other four are in larger areas in western states. They include Portland Mountain Rescue in Happy Valley, Or., Alpine Rescue in Evergreen, Or., Great Basin K-9 Rescue in Eden, Utah, and Military Mobility, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The winner will receive a customized Defender to help with their efforts.

Films are linked to the top groups and people can vote up to once per day. The deadline is May 3.