UPDATE: City, Fayette Schools provide vaccinations, job opportunities to students

UPDATE POSTED 1:20 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at six Lexington high Schools today thanks to a partnership among the City, Fayette County Public Schools, and Wild Health, Mayor Linda Gorton and Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm announced.

Vaccinations are available for students age 16 and older, their families, and school staff. The clinics are expected to vaccinate about 1,000 people, according to Wild Health, which is providing the vaccines.

“I am so excited about today’s vaccine clinics for our young people,” Gorton said. “Throughout the pandemic we have made progress through partnerships. Today is another example of that, and a very important example because it will protect our children.”

Acting Superintendent Helm said, “The past year has underscored the critical role our schools play in the health and well-being of our community. Just as Fayette County Public Schools has stepped up to support our families with access to mental health resources, health clinics, food and household supplies, we are honored to play a role in making this potentially life-saving vaccine available to our students, families and employees. The months we spent apart have given us a new appreciation for being together, and we recognize that increasing the number of fully vaccinated individuals in Lexington is a key step in a return to normalcy for us all.”

At the high school vaccine clinics, the City is also providing information to students regarding summer employment opportunities.

These include positions with the City, and through a partnership with Commerce Lexington, positions with Lexington businesses.

“Many businesses are looking for employees, and this is the perfect opportunity to let youth know of opportunities for the summer,” said Gorton. “The City needs to hire more lifeguards, as well as other positions for the summer. We look forward to these clinics bringing new opportunities for our community’s youth.”

The City has more than 129,000 residents, or 40% of the population, who are fully vaccinated. That includes 50% of the adults, and 76% of those 65 and older.

“The only way we can reach herd immunity is by partnering and working together,” Gorton said. “The Mayor’s Vaccine Task Force, and our community partners, like Fayette County Public Schools, have worked so hard the past few months to get as many individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible. Thank you to everyone’s commitment to protecting our community.”

The clinics are taking place for three hours at each high school: Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, and Tates Creek. Communications about vaccine appointments were sent directly to students, staff, and family through Fayette County Public School text alerts, phone calls, and emails.

There are nearly 50 vaccination locations in Lexington. Vaccinations are currently available through Horse Park Kentucky Regional Vaccination Center, UK HealthCare at Kroger Field, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Baptist Health Lexington, Lexington Public Library Village Branch, Walgreens, Kroger, Lexington VA Health Care System, and more.

Vaccinations are available to those ages 16 and older. United States scientific studies show the vaccine to be safe and very effective, with approved vaccines having gone through the same vaccine safety system as other vaccines produced over the years.

For information on COVID-19 vaccines go to: lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.

UPDATE, POSTED 4:15 P.M. APRIL 26, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette County Schools) – As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, more than 750 students and family members have registered for COVID vaccinations at Fayette County’s six high schools Tuesday.

Vaccinations still are being taken. For information on how, see below.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette County Schools) – Fayette County Public Schools has partnered with Wildhealth and LFUCG to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all six FCPS high schools on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

All Fayette County Public Schools students 16 years of age or older are eligible to be vaccinated, as are their families and FCPS employees. Students and employees who are fully vaccinated (two weeks past the second dose) may not need to quarantine, should they be exposed to COVID-19 in the future.

Vaccination sign-ups are available at: kyvax.wildhealth.com.

The site includes a place for families to give consent for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the vaccine. Those registering are encouraged to sign up for both first vaccine on April 27 and a second dose on May 18.

Questions about the registration process should contact the Wildhealth Help Desk at 859-217-4679.

Those with transportation challenges are reminded that Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass is offering FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those in need. Rides can be scheduled by calling 888-848-0989.

This opportunity is open to ALL students (16 and older), their families, and staff in FCPS, regardless of school affiliation.

Teams from Wild Health will be onsite for half a day at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools on Tuesday, April 27. Students attending special program schools may sign up for the vaccine at any of the six other high schools and receive an excused absence.

This clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is administered as a shot in the arm as a series of two doses, three weeks apart. Studies show this vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

