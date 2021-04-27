UK sets event in support of Asian American, Pacific Islander communities

“During the AAPI vigil a few weeks ago, I heard over and over again the call for solidarity across communities,” Carol Taylor-Shim, director of diversity in the Office of Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice, said. “The AAPI community and other communities of color share the trauma, pain and devastation from racism, oppression and hatred. This event is the start of intentional coalition building across communities. None of us are free unless all of us are free.”

The first part of the event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom and will offer healing and learning spaces for students, staff and faculty. The objective is to provide participants with the opportunity to be in community with others who are navigating the impact of violence and hate directed toward marginalized and minoritized communities.

Taylor-Shim believes the learning spaces are important for anyone who wants to increase their capacity to work in solidarity with communities other than their own and for anyone who wants to engage in actions in line with ally and accomplice behaviors.

The second part of the event, which will take place from 4 to 4:30 p.m., is a Solidarity Walk. The walk will begin at the William T. Young Library and will end at Barker Plaza. Closing remarks from Huajng Maske and student leaders will take place at Barker plaza at the end of the walk.

“As the University of and for Kentucky, we must embrace solidarity as a tool to move UK forward in its unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” said Taylor-Shim. “Grace Lee Boggs, renowned Asian American activist, community leader and intersectional feminist once said, ‘The only way to survive is by taking care of one another.’

Events like this and the work that comes after are anchored in the necessity of honoring and caring for the humanity of every single community member, regardless of identity or identities.

To register for the event, click here. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent for participation in part one of the event. For questions regarding the event, email Carol Taylor- Shim at carol.taylor@uky.edu.