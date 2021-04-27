Tates Creek among winners of National Archery in Schools awards program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Archery in the Schools Program announces the 2021 Recipients for the On Target for Life Awards and Recognition Program, including one winner from Fayette County schools.

The OTFLA program is intended to recognize and celebrate the many instances where in-school archery, and the people involved with it, are positively impacting the lives of over 1.3 million NASP® student archers each year.

Since its inception in 2002, NASP® has continued to hear powerful examples of how in-school archery has positively impacted the lives of students and adults.

The OTFLA program is intended to capture examples of the “best” of what NASP® is doing in 47 states, and 11 other countries with both team and individual awards.

The Outstanding Alumni Award is an individual award intended to recognize a former NASP® graduate that experienced the positives of NASP®, and now gives back to their former school or team. The award includes a $500 scholarship. The 2021 winner is: Benjamin White, Tates Creek High School – KY

The Bullseye Award is an individual award for a NASP® Student that has made notable positive strides in academic performance and behavior through their involvement with the program. The award includes a $500 Scholarship. The 2021 winner is: Aviv Smith, Woodlawn Prep School – MS

The Superhero Award is an individual award intended to recognize an unpaid volunteer that makes an outstanding positive impact on their NASP® program or team. The award includes a $500 equipment grant. The 2021 winner is: Jeff Nichols, First Baptist Christian Academy – MO

The Courage Award is an individual award for a NASP® student that has overcome a major life event or disability yet continues to inspire others through their participation in NASP®. The award includes a $500 Scholarship. The 2021 winner is: Ryan Subroski, Beaver Area High School – PA

The Community Service Award is a team award intended to recognize outstanding service to a community from a NASP® team or class. The award includes a $500 equipment grant. The 2021 winner is: Prosper Archery, Prosper Independent School District – TX