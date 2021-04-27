National Guard helping with new vaccine clinics in London, Henderson

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky National Guard will support two state-ran, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) out of Ft. Hood, Texas, Kentucky Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Health and other local government agencies.

The centers will be in London and Henderson. The goal is to assist in providing vaccinations to historically marginalized communities.

The CVCs are scheduled to open on Wednesday, Apr. 28 in London, and Thursday, Apr. 29 in Henderson. Title 10 personnel from the 3rd SFAB will support the Henderson CVC.

Additionally, two state contracted mobile vaccination teams will be established in Eastern and Western Kentucky to administer up to 1,000 vaccinations per day with mobile outreach occurring across 24 counties during vaccination operations.

The Kentucky Guard will provide personnel to support traffic control and site access at both fixed CVCs.

LOCATIONS:

Henderson CVC: 3341 KY-351, Henderson, Ky. 42420

London CVC: 200 County Extension Office RD, London, Ky. 40701