Lincoln Homestead State Park opens renovated golf pro shop

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The newly renovated golf pro shop at Lincoln Homestead State Park has opened.

State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer joined park officials, along with Washington County Judge/Executive Timothy Graves, Springfield-Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Springfield Mayor Debbie Wakefield, to celebrate the official reopening on Tuesday, April 20.

“Golf has been a major economic impactor for state parks this past year as our parks have seen increased participation in outdoor recreation across the commonwealth,” said Commissioner Meyer. “We are honored to join the Springfield community in celebrating the reopening of the newly renovated pro shop and appreciate the continued support of the park from our partners and guests.”

Located just north of Springfield in Washington County, Lincoln Homestead encompasses 120 acres, and features both historic and reproduced homes of Abraham Lincoln’s family. The park features an 18-hole regulation golf course that displays the natural rolling hills of Central Kentucky.

As the commonwealth focuses its efforts on building a better Kentucky, modernization of state government is a top priority for Team Kentucky.

The pro shop was renovated inside and out with new siding and landscaping that surrounds the building, as well as an updated layout of the customer service and merchandising space on the first floor.

The newly renovated building features offices and a meeting space on the top floor that is available for rent. The building is also now ADA accessible.

State Parks completed construction for the project in-house, including the new handcrafted registration counter. Funding for the project was made available through funds allotted through the Restoring the Finest initiative.

With four tee locations, the Lincoln Homestead golf course accommodates golfers of all skill levels. The course features Bermuda grass fairways, bent grass greens, beautiful lakes and incredible vistas throughout the golf course.

The course is one of 13 state park golf courses throughout the commonwealth.

Lincoln Homestead is one of 45 Kentucky state parks that offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing.

Park visitors have access to a number of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking and biking.

Due to the state’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, park guests are required to follow all public health safety guidelines, including face covering requirements and social distancing.

While visiting park grounds, guests should adhere to the following: