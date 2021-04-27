League of Women Voters of Kentucky announces statewide town hall

League of Women Voters logo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is announcing its People Powered Fair Maps™ Town Hall and Call to Action will take place online on Wednesday, May 5. The event will coincide with the LWV US People Powered Day of Action on redistricting.

According to the league, the public is invited and encouraged to attend to learn more about Kentucky’s upcoming redistricting process and how to take action to make sure the people’s voice is heard.

Robert Millman, national activist and filmmaker whose documentary Line in the Street examines gerrymandering in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the recent legal and legislative battles there, and Joshua A. Douglas, University of Kentucky College of Law professor focused on the constitutional right to vote and author of “VOTE FOR US: How to TAKE BACK OUR ELECTIONS and CHANGE THE FUTURE of Voting,” will speak along with Kentucky League members engaged in the process.

The event is free and open to the public. The town hall will run 7-8:15 P.M. EDT. It will be available on the League’s website HERE and Facebook page HERE.

According to the League of Women Voters in Kentucky, every ten years, following release of U.S. Census data, states are required to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries to assure the ‘one person, one vote’ mandate. This constitutional requirement is to ensure that each persons’ voting power carries equal weight across the state and nation by creating districts that are as equal as possible in population.

New district lines can be drawn to intentionally decrease voters’ power based solely on their political party. The League of Women Voters believes redistricting should be fair, transparent, and conducted with full public input. The LWV US national program, People Powered Fair Maps™ advocates for redistricting processes that eliminate partisan and racial gerrymandering nationwide.

