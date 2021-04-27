Harrison County’s Mac Whitaker now all-time winningest coach in KHSAA baseball history

Whitaker's Harrison County team beat Model on Monday to give him his 1,145th win

CYNTHIANA, Ky (WTVQ) – On Monday, Head Coach Mac Whitaker’s Harrison County Thorobreds baseball team helped him make history. With a 15-0 win over Model, Whitaker came the all-time wins leader for high school baseball in Kentucky. The record now stands at 1,145 and counting.

Coincidentally, Whitaker broke the record nearly three years to the day that former Pleasure Ridge Park Head Coach Bill Miller passed away. Miller previously held the record.

Whitaker is in his 43rd season and has had some great teams. In 11 trips to the state title game, he’s won four state titles and finishes runner-up twice.

In the video, Whitaker has some advice for any young coaches just getting started and maybe struggling.

