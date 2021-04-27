Frankfort teacher receives international Cambridge award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky teacher is one of six worldwide to receive the prestigious Cambridge University Dedicated Teacher Awards.

Melissa Crosby, of Frankfort High School, was the North and South America winner for the honor.

“I am a Special Education teacher, co-teaching algebra I within the Regular Education classroom with Melissa Crosby. I believe Melissa goes above and beyond each and every day for her students. She arrives at school before most everyone except the custodians and is normally the very last to leave. She dedicates her planning periods, her transition time (in between classes), and after school hours to helping students master the content in her classes. She is fantastic with differentiated instruction and makes every student feel successful, no matter the degree. More so, she has done this all while fighting off brain tumors and cancer. She is the ultimate educator who exemplifies what it means to GO above and beyond with no limitations!” her co-teacher said in nominating her for the honor.

According to her award, Crosby graduated with a degree in math education from the University of Kentucky and then received her masters from Georgetown College.

She has taught at Paris High School in Paris, Ky., and Franklin County High School, Frankfort Christian Academy and is currently in her eighth year teaching at Frankfort High School.

Crosby’s goal for her students is to encourage those who do well in math to push themselves further, and to make her students who think they can’t do Math, believe they can.

Crosby has a sign on her door with a Henry Ford quote, “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re probably right.”

The organizers received just under 13,000 nominations from 112 countries. The list was reduced to a shortlist of 60 and then the six winners were picked.