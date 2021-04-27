Beshear visits UPS air hub to highlight Kentucky’s role in distributing vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear visited the main UPS global air hub Tuesday in Louisville to highlight the role Kentuckians are playing in distributing coronavirus vaccines throughout the nation to save lives and end the pandemic.

The governor, joined by leaders at UPS including David Quintilion, senior vice president of UPS Healthcare, visited Worldport Core, where millions of packages are sorted on the way to their final destinations, the freight facility and the Healthcare Command Center, where they track and monitor vaccine shipments, including the temperature and location.

UPS has played a key role in delivering all three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The company has demonstrated a near-perfect track record of on-time delivery of vaccines across the country and around the world, even in spite of inclement weather that affected large portions of the United States.

To date, UPS has delivered more than 200 million doses worldwide and 160 million doses domestically, 99.9% on time. In addition to transporting the approved vaccine, UPS also is providing logistical support for 80% of the leading vaccines currently in clinical trials.

As of Monday, 1,726,346 Kentuckians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently everyone 16 and older is eligible for vaccination.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

Even prior to its role in moving vaccine, UPS was helping meet the needs of the health care community. Early in the pandemic, UPS moved more than 24 million pounds of personal protective equipment and stored a large amount of PPE at its Louisville facility for distribution.

With about 25,000 employees, UPS is one of the largest employers in the commonwealth. The massive Worldport is the largest automated package sorting hub in the world with 5.2 million square feet, 155 miles of automated conveyor belts and the ability to sort 416,000 packages per hour.