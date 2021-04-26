Vintage baseball returns to Waveland Museum on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release)—The Bluegrass Barons Vintage Base Ball Club will play a double-header against the Springfield, Illinois, Long Nine at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington, Ky., at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Founded in 2015, the Bluegrass Barons have been Kentucky’s only vintage baseball team. They play according to the rules of baseball in 1869. Pitchers must throw underhanded and fielders must make plays barehanded, since gloves were not allowed until much later. Teams wear uniforms in the style of the 1870s, and the games recreate the way baseball was originally played.

Admission prices for Sunday’s vintage baseball games are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children ages 6-12. Children under age 6 are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and Boston’s Way food truck will have food and beverages for sale. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.

Waveland State Historic Site is the home field of the Bluegrass Barons Vintage Base Ball Club. It is the former home of Daniel Boone Bryan, a descendant of pioneer Daniel Boone. The mansion was built between 1844-1848, and it has been part of the Kentucky State Parks since 1957. Waveland is located at 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, KY, 40514.

While vintage baseball teams play for the love of the game, the spirit of competition is very much alive as both teams try their hardest to win. Crowds are entertained with the excitement of barehanded baseball which respects the gentlemanly traditions of the game.

The Bluegrass Barons had a record of 7-5 in the virus-shortened 2020 season, winning the Commonwealth Cup along the way. The Bluegrass Barons have a lifetime record of 83-42 from five seasons of vintage baseball. The Bluegrass Barons were honored to be included by author Audra Meighan in her 2020 book 100 Things to Do in Lexington Before You Die. For more information about the Bluegrass Barons, visit the Bluegrass Barons on Facebook or email bluegrassbarons1869@gmail.com.