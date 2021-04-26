UPDATE: More than 750 sign up for school shots, spots still available

UPDATE, POSTED 4:15 P.M. APRIL 26, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette County Schools) – As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, more than 750 students and family members have registered for COVID vaccinations at Fayette County’s six high schools Tuesday.

Vaccinations still are being taken. For information on how, see below.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette County Schools) – Fayette County Public Schools has partnered with Wildhealth and LFUCG to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all six FCPS high schools on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

All Fayette County Public Schools students 16 years of age or older are eligible to be vaccinated, as are their families and FCPS employees. Students and employees who are fully vaccinated (two weeks past the second dose) may not need to quarantine, should they be exposed to COVID-19 in the future.

Vaccination sign-ups are available at: kyvax.wildhealth.com.

The site includes a place for families to give consent for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the vaccine. Those registering are encouraged to sign up for both first vaccine on April 27 and a second dose on May 18.

Questions about the registration process should contact the Wildhealth Help Desk at 859-217-4679.

Those with transportation challenges are reminded that Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass is offering FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those in need. Rides can be scheduled by calling 888-848-0989.

This opportunity is open to ALL students (16 and older), their families, and staff in FCPS, regardless of school affiliation.

Teams from Wild Health will be onsite for half a day at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools on Tuesday, April 27. Students attending special program schools may sign up for the vaccine at any of the six other high schools and receive an excused absence.

This clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is administered as a shot in the arm as a series of two doses, three weeks apart. Studies show this vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

ORIGINAL STORY

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of the state’s efforts to spread the availability of COVID vaccines to more and more people, especially through convenience, free clinics will be Tuesday at Fayette County’s six high schools to students 16 and older.

The shots are available to family members as well as students with a second dose coming on May 18 (see details below).

The clinics come as new cases in the state are increasing among people in the 16 to 45 age category while those age groups remain among the lowest percentage to get vaccinated.

State health leaders have said they are expanding clinics to every place from schools to grocery stores in hopes convenience will spur more people to get vaccinated.

The Fayette County School District announced the clinics in a letter Saturday to parents:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

I am writing this afternoon with great news! Fayette County Public Schools has partnered with Wildhealth and LFUCG to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at our six high schools on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

All FCPS students 16 years of age or older are eligible to be vaccinated, as are our families and employees. Students who are fully vaccinated (two weeks past the second dose) may not need to quarantine, should they be exposed to COVID-19 in the future.

Vaccination sign-ups are available at: kyvax.wildhealth.com. The site includes a way for families to give consent for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the vaccine. When you register, please reserve a spot for the first vaccine on April 27th and a second dose on May 18th.

If you have any questions or difficulty with the registration process, please contact the Wildhealth Help Desk at 859-217-4679. Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass is offering FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those in need. Schedule a ride by calling 888-848-0989.

This opportunity is open to ALL students, their families, and staff in FCPS, regardless of school affiliation.

This clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is administered as a shot in the arm in a series of two doses, three weeks apart. Studies show this vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness.

There is no cost to get the vaccine.

Many students have already been vaccinated, and I encourage you to do the same for yours.

Sincerely,

Marlene Helm, Fayette County Public Schools Acting Superintendent