Spectrum awards $10,000 grant to food bank

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Communities in Eastern Kentucky continue to rebuild their homes and businesses after damage from flooding earlier this year.

That flooding caused $100,000 of damage at God’s Outreach Estill County Food Pantry, including $80,000 of food that was destroyed.

- Advertisement -

“Personally it means a lot to me to be involved and to be able to lead something like this,” Lowery said.

Director and President of God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank, Anthony Lowery, knows first hand what it feels like to be truly hungry.

“I’m 67 years old. I was born in this county and pretty much all my life and raised my family here. I was a child growing up very poor at poverty level and experienced personal hunger myself,” Lowery said.

To make things a little easier on him and his volunteers, after facing thousands of dollars in flood damage at their Estill County location, Spectrum awarded $10,000 to the food bank.

It’s all through the Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

“It means a lot to these guys to be able to have that taken care of and to be able to put food on the table for themselves and their family,” Lowery said.

He says they wouldn’t be able to continue doing what they do without their volunteers.

Volunteers like husband and wife, Bryan and Connie Kirby.

“Being here and seeing what that money does for this community and what really feeding America and God’s Outreach is doing for communities all over the nation really, it means a lot,” Kirby said.

They say this donation is going to have a significant impact on both communities.

“It all makes a difference. Every dollar makes a difference,” Kirby said.