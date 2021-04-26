Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigates body found in a pond

Somerset City Council members unanimously approved a $13 million municipal bond initiative Monday that includes $2 million to revitalize one of downtown’s most beloved historic buildings — The Virginia Theatre.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Offfice says a dead body was found in a pond Monday morning.
Deputies say residents in the area of Blakely Road found the male’s body around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators say they are working to positively identify the man and determine how he died.
Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel who are the case officers are continuing to investigate assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County Dept. of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.
