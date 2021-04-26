J. Renders to ‘take over’ DV8 to benefit training program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – DV8 Kitchen is honored to host J. Render’s Southern Table for a special culinary event Thursday, April 29 benefiting the DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation.
In addition, we will celebrate International Dance Day by offering Country Line Dancing lessons sponsored by Sway2Go!Recovery Ballroom every 30 minutes during the event.
During this night-time event, the entire DV8 Menu will be served along with the following unique items from the team at J. Render’s:
Beef Brisket Platter
6 oz. of Slow-smoked Beef Brisket, Sweet BBQ sauce, sliced DV8 bread, spicy pickles, white onions and grain mustard. $11
Apple Butter BBQ Pork & Biscuit Sandwich –
Pulled Pork, DV8 Apple Butter BBQ sauce (created exclusively by J. Render’s), spicy pickles on a fresh Southern Biscuit $7
“Oh, No You Didn’t” Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Sweet BBQ sauce, American Cheese, Smoked Macaroni & Cheese on DV8 Texas Toast $8
Orange Marmalade Ribs
4 Baby Back Pork Ribs with DV8 Orange Marmalade glaze and Collard Greens $11
DV8 Strawberry Jam & Southern Biscuit Cobbler
Served warm with vanilla ice cream $5
DV8 Kitchen offers second chance employment for people in early stages of alcohol or drug addiction recovery. The goal is to serve life changing food, have social impact, higher purpose and a sustainable business. DV8 Kitchen employees are “deviating” from their past lifestyle by delivering quality food, service in a professional environment.
DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation was established and operates to offer Dv8 employees an opportunity to learn the trade of baking while making bread, jams, & jellies for retail and wholesale customers.
The event is 5-9 p.m., Thursday, April 29 at DV8 Kitchen, 867 S. Broadway in Lexington.