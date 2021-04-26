Independent pharmacies set up ‘Drug Take Back’ boxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Med-Save Family of Pharmacies, a group of independent, pharmacist-owned drug stores located in more than a dozen communities throughout Kentucky, now offer Drug Take Back boxes — a convenient and safe way to dispose of unused and/or outdated prescription drugs — at many of the group’s outlets.

The Med-Save Drug Take Back boxes are part of a coordinated effort of the University of Kentucky’s NIH HEAL Initiative and the HEALing Communities Study.

Both programs are designed to research and combat opioid abuse, with an overall goal of finding long-term, sustainable methods of reducing opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent.

Recent studies show that Kentucky is among the top 10 in the country in deaths from opioid addiction.

“One of the first and most important steps of reducing opioid addiction in our communities is to give individuals a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs in a safe and environmentally responsible manner,” said Pharmacist Dr. John McDaniel.

“Over half of those who misuse prescription drugs say they were either ‘given by, taken from, or purchased from’ a friend or relative. That problem can be solved by simply cleaning out our medicine cabinets on a regular basis.”

Tossing unused or expired prescription drugs in the garbage or in the commode can be almost as dangerous as keeping them in the medicine cabinet or a drawer.

Placing prescription drugs in the garbage can put children and even your pets or a neighbor’s dog at risk, and medications that have been flushed down the commode can leak into the water supply, and our lakes and rivers, doing tremendous harm to our environment.

Med-Save pharmacies offer the conveniences of a big box store with the high level of personalized care and service that independent pharmacies are known for; Med-Save pharmacies are often located in small .

“At Med-Save Pharmacy, we care for our patients as if they are our family, close friends, and neighbors. Because we see and talk to our patients on a regular, sometimes even weekly basis, our stores are, in many ways, the center of our communities,” McDaniel said.

“That makes it especially satisfying for us to offer Drug Take Back boxes as a convenient and safe way for our patients a way to fight the devastating problem of prescription drug abuse. By utilizing Drug Take Back boxes, we can ‘reduce the risk’ that unused prescription drugs can cause to individuals, families, and the environment.”

Drug Take Back boxes are currently installed in five Med-Save Pharmacies, including:

Hubbard & Curry Med-Save Pharmacy, 2387 Professional Heights Drive, Lexington, KY

Med-Save Boyd 12544 US Route 60, Ashland, KY

Med-Save Legends 208 Legends Lane, Lexington, KY

Med-Save Martin, 345 Stephens Branch Road, Martin, KY

Med-Save Pharmacy Berea, 102 Prince Royal Dr Ste#2, Berea, KY 40403

Over the next few months, Drug Take Back boxes will be installed in Med-Save Pharmacy Nicholasville and Med-Save Pharmacy Wilmore as well as several other Med-Saves.