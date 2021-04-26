Health Department has vaccine slots Thursday, low new case numbers for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 1-5 p.m. April 29 at Southeast Lexington Center, 3712 Arbor Court.

Appointments can be made at www.lfchd.org/vaccine, and walk-ins will be accepted!

The health department will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine for the first time since federal health officials approved it for use again.

Meanwhile, Fayette County’s new COVID cases dropped Saturday.

During its daily report Monday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 27 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since last March to 34,350. The 7-day rolling average is 38 cases per day. The department reported no new confirmed COVID-related deaths, leaving the county’s total at 304. To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination. Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

• 110, March • 143, April • 507, May • 793, June • 1,702, July • 2,538, August • 2,804, September • 2,736, October • 6,070, November • 5,991, December • 6,155, January • 2,694, February • 1,314, March

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines: • Wear a cloth face-covering in public • Avoid close contact with others • Wash your hands often • Stay home if you are sick • Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.

More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines