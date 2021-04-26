‘Evening of Hope’ event to benefit cancer care patients and families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation will be hosting an “Evening of Hope” on Saturday, May 15, as part of a statewide fundraising effort to benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in place of annual in-person galas and fundraising events, and will include 50 hosts from across Kentucky holding an Evening of Hope dinner party for eight to 10 guests in their home. The evening will include a silent auction, a mission moment and inspiring stories of hope.

“With 1 in 3 Kentuckians impacted by cancer, CHI Saint Joseph Health knows the importance of having access to exceptional care close to home,” said Leslie Smart, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “All of our facilities are tied together in our mission to help people prevent cancer with timely screenings and to give them the resources they need to assist in their journey when cancer can’t be stopped. We’re looking forward to the Evening of Hope and the support that our hosts and communities across the state will undoubtedly provide.”

In 2020, more than 26,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in Kentucky. CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center has allowed patients in Kentucky the opportunity to consult with leading sub-specialists at one of the top 5 cancer centers in the country. Support for Evening of Hope will directly benefit patients being treated for cancer across all of the CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities and will provide them with the hope they need for their journey ahead.

As part of the event, attendees will learn about local stories of hope and the impact CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care has had on patients, like Barbara Ermers of Lexington.

Barbara began her cancer journey in 2014. She had a mole removed, was successfully treated for melanoma and moved on with life. But in 2016, when Barbara was 53, she began feeling achy, so she went back to the doctor and was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic melanoma. She was only given a few months to live. The diagnosis was no match for Barbara’s determination, coupled with the prowess of CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care physicians.

“Dr. (Jessica) Croley went right into action,” said Barbara. “She got me every test I needed. She got me the results right away, and she coordinated with me to get into a clinical trial. Dr. Croley already had a plan in place and started immediately.”

The Evening of Hope Silent Auction will feature a collection of premier items valued at nearly $50,000. The silent auction is open to the public; those interested can register and bid on the selection of packages ranging from a hand-blown glass sculpture by Brook White, to a bourbon barrel from Bardstown Bourbon Company, or a week stay in a 400-year-old house in the South of France.

Sponsors of the Evening of Hope virtual event include Central Kentucky Radiology, PLLC (Champagne and Sweet Treat Sponsor), CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group (Mission Moment Sponsor), Hillenmeyer (Video Sponsor), Boone’s Butcher Shop (Charcuterie Sponsor), Pathology & Cytology Laboratories, Inc. (Stories of Hope Sponsor), along with 25 additional sponsors.

To register for and bid on Evening of Hope Silent Auction items, visit https://one.bidpal.net/eveningofhopeky/welcome.

For more information about the Evening of Hope virtual event and ways to get involved, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/chi-saint-joseph-health/ways-to-help/eveningofhope.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center.

The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide.