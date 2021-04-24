Volunteers walk for Limb Loss Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The month of April is Limb Loss Awareness Month.
On Saturday, Kenny Orthopedics hosted an annual walk aimed to educate people about what amputees have to go through and how they adapt.
ABC 36 News spoke to one woman at the walk who lost both legs below the knee and her fingers.
Despite her life being different, she says she doesn’t let anything hold her back
“Life doesn’t end here this is just the beginning of your journey you can do anything you want to do as long as you try and you have the mental aspect of saying I can do this,” Susan Wyhalen, an amputee.
Organizers at the walk say there’s currently 2.1 million amputees in America.