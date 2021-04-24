Warmer temperatures around the corner

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
20698
Rain clearing Saturday tonight. Starting off Sunday with clouds that will break to sunshine by the afternoon. A great start to the work-week with sunshine and highs in the 70s. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
 
TONIGHT – Rain clearing, Mostly cloudy, low near 45.

SUNDAY – Becoming sunny, high near 61.

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

- Advertisement -

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com