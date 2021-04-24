Peace Walk in Lexington aims to stop gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, a crowd of people took a stand against gun violence in the annual Peace Walk as Lexington Police continues to investigate.

This Peace Walk came on the heels of a deadly past few months.

- Advertisement -

There’s been 15 homicides in Lexington so far this year.

Organizers honored those lost to gun violence with a photo wall to show homicide numbers as lives and people to be remembered.

Among those pictures displayed was Antonio Franklin Junior’s.

Franklin was one of the victims here in Lexington who lost his life to gun violence.

In 2014, Franklin was shot in Duncan Park.

Following his death, his mom Anita Franklin became a gun violence advocate and created this annual 1 mile Peace Walk.

She died February of 2020 and since her death, her son Ricardo has carried on the walk since.

“We have to love one another. I think every time we come in this park it shows that we do love one another in this community. We want to see a change,” says Franklin.

In addition to walking, community help resources set up tents in the park to offer a helping hand to people.

“It’s an opportunity that you know..you may create a connection with someone here or a bond that could help change our community,” says Franklin.

Governor Andy Beshear made an appearance and pledged his support to stop gun violence in Kentucky communities.

This comes as Lexington is on pace to top last year’s record year for homicides.

“I’m going to be here with you in this fight. Peace is worth pushing for. Peace is worth striving for and while we’ve gone through a lot of grief in this last year, we are all feeling another emotion lately aren’t we? And that’s hope,” says. Governor Andy Beshear.

Lots of people who came out for the walk came prepared for that rain.

Some people even shared their umbrellas with other volunteers.