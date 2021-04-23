VisitLEX adds Cynthiana, Lexington brands to Brewgrass Trail, including sake 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – VisitLEX announced Friday that the Brewgrass Trail has added four new brands, including the first sake brewery in the state.

There are now 21 brands with 27 total stops on the trail for 2021. Brands new to the trail are Goodwood (Lexington and Frankfort), Brewer Dude (Lexington), Void Sake Co. (Lexington) and Maiden City (Cynthiana).

In addition, two new Ethereal locations have opened since the last printing of the passport — Ethereal Brewing Public House in downtown Lexington and the location at The Cornerstone on the University of Kentucky campus.

“We are excited about expanding the trail with more participating brands, including the first sake brewery in Kentucky,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “Visitors and residents alike will be able to enjoy a variety of specialty craft brews that make our region unique.”

VisitLEX and the brands on the trail want people to be safe and responsible as they participate, so the passport will still only require stamps from six locations.

Participants can drop off or mail completed passports to the Lexington Visitors Center or any participating Brewgrass Trail brewery. The souvenir passport and a t-shirt will be mailed back to participants, who can then complete the rest of the stops on the trail and choose from either a Brewgrass Trail ballcap, a Brewgrass Trail beanie or two Brewgrass Trail pint glasses.

In 2020 people from 25 states completed passports. The average age of participants is 40 but ranged from ages 21 to 74 in 2020. The most common age group to complete passports is people in their 20s.

For more information, visit www.brewgrasstraillex.com.