Urban League announces 2021 Academic Challenge II scholarship winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Urban League of Lexington’s Academic Challenge II program encourages student achievement and family engagement and provides college scholarships for students attending Title I schools in Fayette County.

Given the COVID-19 safety protocols, the program transitioned to an individual student competition in 2020-21. Students in grades 3, 4, 5, and 8 participated in this virtual challenge, and the FCPS district coordinating team scored their answers and two dozen award winners were crowned.

Eastern Kentucky University scholarships for third graders

Areej Al-Khaled, Glendover

Charlie Tracy, Dixie Magnet

Yunia Emilia Huffman, Glendover

Prikash Kharel, Glendover

Eric Noh, Meadowthorpe

Leyla Tatum, Millcreek

Morehead State University scholarships for fourth graders

Janelle Dang, Tates Creek

Ishaan Joshi, Meadowthorpe

Yangzi Liu, Meadowthorpe

Charlotte Pham, Tates Creek

Jennifer Sangabriel-Carmona, Mary Todd

Havi Sheth, Meadowthorpe

Bluegrass Community & Technical College scholarships for fifth graders

Kolton Adkins, Sandersville

Demarie Afuseh, Coventry Oak

Reginae Beavers, Yates

Zoe Davis, Tates Creek

Rhys Fraser, Tates Creek

Miranda Soto Martínez, Dixie Magnet

Urban League of Lexington scholarships for eighth graders