Urban League announces 2021 Academic Challenge II scholarship winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Urban League of Lexington’s Academic Challenge II program encourages student achievement and family engagement and provides college scholarships for students attending Title I schools in Fayette County.

Given the COVID-19 safety protocols, the program transitioned to an individual student competition in 2020-21. Students in grades 3, 4, 5, and 8 participated in this virtual challenge, and the FCPS district coordinating team scored their answers and two dozen award winners were crowned.

Eastern Kentucky University scholarships for third graders

  • Areej Al-Khaled, Glendover
  • Charlie Tracy, Dixie Magnet
  • Yunia Emilia Huffman, Glendover
  • Prikash Kharel, Glendover
  • Eric Noh, Meadowthorpe
  • Leyla Tatum, Millcreek

Morehead State University scholarships for fourth graders

  • Janelle Dang, Tates Creek
  • Ishaan  Joshi, Meadowthorpe
  • Yangzi Liu, Meadowthorpe
  • Charlotte Pham, Tates Creek
  • Jennifer Sangabriel-Carmona, Mary Todd
  • Havi Sheth, Meadowthorpe

Bluegrass Community & Technical College scholarships for fifth graders

  • Kolton Adkins, Sandersville
  • Demarie Afuseh, Coventry Oak
  • Reginae Beavers, Yates
  • Zoe Davis, Tates Creek
  • Rhys Fraser, Tates Creek
  • Miranda Soto Martínez, Dixie Magnet

Urban League of Lexington scholarships for eighth graders

  • Jamontie Lamb, Leestown
  • Bradyn Dean, Tates Creek Middle
  • Natalie Helm, Leestown
  • Sohan Parsi, Leestown
  • Elyse Sparks, Leestown
  • Addison Wright, Bryan Station Middle