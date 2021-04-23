Urban League announces 2021 Academic Challenge II scholarship winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Urban League of Lexington’s Academic Challenge II program encourages student achievement and family engagement and provides college scholarships for students attending Title I schools in Fayette County.
Given the COVID-19 safety protocols, the program transitioned to an individual student competition in 2020-21. Students in grades 3, 4, 5, and 8 participated in this virtual challenge, and the FCPS district coordinating team scored their answers and two dozen award winners were crowned.
Eastern Kentucky University scholarships for third graders
- Areej Al-Khaled, Glendover
- Charlie Tracy, Dixie Magnet
- Yunia Emilia Huffman, Glendover
- Prikash Kharel, Glendover
- Eric Noh, Meadowthorpe
- Leyla Tatum, Millcreek
Morehead State University scholarships for fourth graders
- Janelle Dang, Tates Creek
- Ishaan Joshi, Meadowthorpe
- Yangzi Liu, Meadowthorpe
- Charlotte Pham, Tates Creek
- Jennifer Sangabriel-Carmona, Mary Todd
- Havi Sheth, Meadowthorpe
Bluegrass Community & Technical College scholarships for fifth graders
- Kolton Adkins, Sandersville
- Demarie Afuseh, Coventry Oak
- Reginae Beavers, Yates
- Zoe Davis, Tates Creek
- Rhys Fraser, Tates Creek
- Miranda Soto Martínez, Dixie Magnet
Urban League of Lexington scholarships for eighth graders
- Jamontie Lamb, Leestown
- Bradyn Dean, Tates Creek Middle
- Natalie Helm, Leestown
- Sohan Parsi, Leestown
- Elyse Sparks, Leestown
- Addison Wright, Bryan Station Middle