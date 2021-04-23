Rainy start to the weekend, warmer temperatures around the corner

Rain moving in Saturday morning and becoming widespread during the day. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Showers become more scattered to isolated during the evening. We dry out on Sunday, but don’t see a big warm up until the first half of the new work-week. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, low near 45.
SATURDAY – Rain, thunderstorms possible, highs near 54.
