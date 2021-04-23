Some of key COVID barometers dip, vaccination push continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some of the state’s key barometers of how the coronavirus is progressing dipped for the second day in a row Friday, offering hope the state may at least be continuing on a plateau while some other states are seeing cases increase again, especially among young people.

Gov. Andy Beshear continued his push for people to get vaccinated, especially young people who are more susceptible to COVID variants which continue to increase in the state.

- Advertisement -

The governor announced 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 23, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,708,318*

New cases today: 607

New deaths today: 5

New audit deaths: 17

Positivity rate: 3.26%, down from 3.36% Thursday

Total deaths: 6,403

Currently hospitalized: 420, down from 440 Thursday

Currently in ICU: 113, down from 121 Thursday

Currently on ventilator: 50, down from 55 Thursday

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Warren. Each county reported at least 21 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.