Neighborhoods in Transition: Residents can help with input

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Task Force on Neighborhoods in Transition has completed its work almost three years since its conception.

The group comprised of Urban County Councilmembers, city developers, planners, historians, residents and other community members has met monthly, with a brief pause during the COVID pandemic, to discuss the complicated topics of infill and redevelopment, preservation and gentrification.

The Task Force’s goal was to identify ways to protect vulnerable residents from the negative impact of neighborhood redevelopment and transformation.

In addition to welcoming public comment at nearly all of their regular meetings, the Task Force hosted two city-wide community forums.

In lieu of having a final in-person forum and in an effort to not put the public at risk, the Task Force seeks community input via survey.

Specifically, the survey requests input on two reports, the TFNT Report, which includes the recommendations and a map report, Maps of Vulnerabilities to Displacement.

TFNT Report (https://drive.google.com/file/d/17wC4uSxcY6Gpdo4CccPheINGyx87ZeQe/view?usp=sharing)

Map Report: Maps of Vulnerabilities to Displacement (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SLqbk3j2NjVFAHCWUI-Hr2058XaJ33jT/view?usp=sharing)

The survey includes links to the draft report and the Task Force google drive, which includes past meeting packets, resources, maps and meeting summaries. Residents are able to complete the survey until Friday, May 14, 2021.

After the window closes, the Task Force will review all submissions and make any necessary revisions to the report. The Task Force expects to submit the final report to Urban County Council by early summer.

To access the survey, please use the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7FYLKHM