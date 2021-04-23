Lexington, Prestonsburg law firms honored for food bank assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky legal community has raised the equivalent of more than 400,000 meals through donations of food, funds, and volunteer time during the fifth annual Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy campaign. A partnership between the Office of the Attorney General, Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and Feeding Kentucky, the competition ran from March 1 – 15, 2021. It encouraged Kentuckians to join the legal community in stocking Kentucky’s regional food banks. - Advertisement - “We are grateful to Kentucky’s legal community for their efforts to put food on the table of our neighbors here in the Commonwealth,” said Feeding Kentucky executive director Katrina Thompson. “Kentuckians came together in a big way to support our network of food banks.” More than 1,100 licensed Kentucky attorneys competed for two grand prizes – the Attorney General’s Cup and the Bar President Award. The Louisville office of Frost Brown Todd, LLC won the Attorney General’s Cup by raising the equivalent of 56,390 pounds of food. Pillersdorf Law Office in Prestonsburg won the Bar President Award by raising the equivalent of 20,641 pounds per attorney. “I applaud the generosity of this year’s Legal Food Frenzy winners and appreciate each of the 88 legal teams who participated in the campaign,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “These donations make a difference in the lives of Kentuckians who struggle with food insecurity, and we all have an opportunity to continue the momentum of the campaign by donating to local Kentucky food banks throughout the year.” “The generosity shown by my fellow Kentucky attorneys in these uncertain times is commendable and I’m so proud to be part of an organization that cares about the food insecure,” said Miranda Click, chair of the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. “I am sincerely grateful to each and every attorney who helped put food on someone’s table and made the fifth annual Legal Food Frenzy a success. The world is a better place because of people like you.” Kentucky’s seven regional food banks serve more than 50,000 Kentuckians each week in partnership with 800 local charitable feeding organizations. The donations collected during the Legal Food Frenzy will support a local food pantry that serves each donor’s community. Winners of the 2021 Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy Campaign include: Attorney General Cup Winner

Frost Brown Todd, LLC – Louisville Office: 56,390 pounds total Bar President Award Winner

Pillersdorf Law Office: 20,641 pounds per attorney – Prestonsburg Large Firm Winner

Stites & Harbison: 319 pounds per attorney (25,553 pounds total) – Louisville Medium Firm

McMurry and Livingston, PLLC: 978 pounds per attorney (10,758 pounds total) – Paducah Small Firm

Burnside Law, LLC: 5,696 pounds per attorney (28,480 pounds total) – Ashland Solo Firm

Bailey Law, PLLC: 2,468 pounds per attorney (2,468 pounds total) – Lexington Government and Public Service

U.S. Bankruptcy Court – Eastern District of KY: 3320 pounds per attorney (19,919 pounds total) – Lexington Law School

University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law, Student Bar Association: 6,420 pounds –

Lexington Corporate

The Glenview Trust Company: 18,976 pounds – Louisville State Bar Association District Winner

Seventh District: 29,036 pounds per attorney