“He loved to hoop and be happy”, UK students remember Terrence Clarke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -On Friday night, students and friends of Terrence Clarke gathered in grief as they mourned the former UK basketball player outside the Wildcat Coal Lodge.

Last Thursday, Clarke was in California preparing for the 2021 NBA draft when he got into a car wreck.

- Advertisement -

Family and friends thought he had the potential to one day be remembered as a first round draft pick for the NBA.

Instead, his fellow students and teammates gathered on UK’s campus and remembered his days on the Wildcat basketball court.

“This is what we are going through. This shouldn’t be happening Terrence was just realizing his dream and figuring it out,” says Lance Ware, one of Clarke’s former teammates.

During the vigil his teammates stood devastated and shared tearful testimonies about him saying that he loved to hoop and be happy.

“A lot of times where I might have been feeling down or I didn’t want to go through with it today, Terrence come around the corner with that huge smile of his. From then on I was ready to tackle whatever I needed to tackle the rest of the day,” says Keion Brooks, another one of Clarke’s friends and teammates.

With heavy hearts they bid Clarke farewell.

While he may be gone, his teammates say he will never be forgotten.

“We love you we hope you hear us somewhere out there..We’re with you,” says Davion Mintz, another one of Clarke’s teammates

At least 100 students and friends gathered for Clarke’s vigil.

Many of them placed flowers and candles in front of his game jerseys.