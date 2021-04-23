FEMA, state to open vaccination centers in Laurel, Henderson counties

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – FEMA is partnering with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to open Community Vaccination Center (CVC) sites in Laurel and Henderson counties.

The Laurel County Cooperative Extension site, located at 200 County Extension Road in London, will open Wednesday, April 28. Personnel from the National Disaster Medical System and staff from American Medical Response will support the administration of vaccine at this location.

The Henderson County Cooperative Extension site, located at 3341 Kentucky 351 (Zion Road) in Henderson, will open Thursday, April 29. Personnel from the Department of Defense will support the administration of vaccine at this location.

These sites, in addition to the mobile vaccine services being provided by the commonwealth, will be capable of delivering up to 7,000 doses of vaccine per week to the people of Kentucky.

“It is getting easier and easier for Kentuckians to get their Shot of Hope,” said Gov. Beshear. “With this extra help from the federal government, the opportunities are even greater. Now is the time for us all to step up to end this battle with the coronavirus once and for all. Talk to people you trust to get the information you need about the vaccines, find a location near you and get vaccinated. We can do this, Kentucky.”

Vaccines for CVCs are provided to Kentucky in addition to the regular vaccine allocations the commonwealth receives. These additional vaccine doses are made possible through an increase in production and availability.

“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV.

FEMA and the commonwealth will continue reaching out to underserved communities in Kentucky to inform and build trust about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

These new centers will follow Kentucky’s vaccine eligibility requirements.

“We are appreciative of this FEMA opportunity, as one of the first in the nation, federal and state supported vaccine initiatives to allow a hybrid program in both the east and west regions of the commonwealth,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. “The program will also enhance our efforts to provide heath-equity solutions through mobile operations from each location.”

These sites will accommodate both registered and walk-up visitors. After receiving their vaccination, individuals will proceed to a post-vaccine waiting area for at least 15 minutes, per CDC guidelines, and be monitored for any adverse reactions.