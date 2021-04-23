Fayette reports 49 new COVID cases for second straight day

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The department reported one new confirmed COVID-related death from November, bringing the county’s total to 304.

The 7-day rolling average dropped from 37 to 36.

During its morning report Friday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 49 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since last March to 34,277.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even as new COVID cases hovered in the 50 range for a second straight day, Fayette County’s seven-day moving average fell slightly Thursday based on week-long numbers.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.